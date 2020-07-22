Death of West Hartford teen found in shallow grave in West Virginia ruled a homicide

Crime

by: Associated Press

ROMNEY, W.Va. (AP) — Authorities say the death of a 14-year-old Connecticut boy whose body was found in a shallow grave in rural West Virginia has been ruled a homicide.

News outlets report Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Nathan Sions said an autopsy helped determine the manner of death, but he declined on Tuesday to release more details on how Jonathan “Johnny” Adams died.

The teen from West Hartford, Connecticut had been staying with relatives in West Virginia since March and was reported missing on July 12.

Search crews found his body over the weekend in a shallow grave deep in the woods where relatives say he was last seen alive. 

