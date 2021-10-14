Police: Delivery driver shot at car dealership in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are questioning a suspect after a delivery driver was shot during an attempted robbery at a car dealership in Fairfield Thursday morning.

Investigators said an employee at Cumberland Farms at 975 Kings Highway East in Fairfield called police just before 1 a.m. after a man who had been shot went into the store.

The victim, a delivery driver for Miller Nissan, had been shot in the abdomen during a robbery attempt at the dealership at 930 Kings Highway East, police said.

Police said the victim was taken to a hospital for surgery and is expected to recover.

The shooter fled the scene towards Castle Avenue, police said. Fairfield and Westport K9s led investigators to a home nearby, but they did not initially locate a suspect.

Investigators then went back to the home, and Fairfield Police took a suspect into custody for questioning at around 6:20 a.m., police said.

They do not believe any other suspects are at large and that there is no active threat to public safety.

