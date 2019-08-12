Breaking News
Federal charges filed against friend of Oregon District shooter
LIVE NOW /
Watch News 8 at 5pm

Derby man arrested in credit card fraud case

Crime

by: Teresa Pellicano

Posted: / Updated:

Arrested for Credit Card fraud

WESTPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Westport Police arrested a Derby man Friday and charged him with multiple accounts of larceny.

Police began their investigation into Jaiman Shah, 35, in March 2019 when his former employer alleged that Shah misused a company credit card to make over $16,500.00 in personal purchases.

That investigation resulted in Shah’s arrest on June 17th for Larceny, Credit Card Theft, and Receipt of Goods by the Illegal Use of a Credit Card.

During the initial investigation, the victim discovered further acts of fraud by Shah, including Shah’s use of a combination of rewards points and American Express credit to make personal purchases from Amazon.com.

Shah is also reported to have created a fraudulent eBay account to receive further illegitimate purchases.

The amount of fraudulent charges discovered totalled more than $20,000.

Shah turned himself into police on Friday, August 9th, and is scheduled to be arraigned at Norwalk Superior Court on August 19th.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss