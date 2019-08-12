Derby man arrested in credit card fraud case

WESTPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Westport Police arrested a Derby man Friday and charged him with multiple accounts of larceny.

Police began their investigation into Jaiman Shah, 35, in March 2019 when his former employer alleged that Shah misused a company credit card to make over $16,500.00 in personal purchases.

That investigation resulted in Shah’s arrest on June 17th for Larceny, Credit Card Theft, and Receipt of Goods by the Illegal Use of a Credit Card.

During the initial investigation, the victim discovered further acts of fraud by Shah, including Shah’s use of a combination of rewards points and American Express credit to make personal purchases from Amazon.com.

Shah is also reported to have created a fraudulent eBay account to receive further illegitimate purchases.

The amount of fraudulent charges discovered totalled more than $20,000.

Shah turned himself into police on Friday, August 9th, and is scheduled to be arraigned at Norwalk Superior Court on August 19th.