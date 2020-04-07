Driver charged in hit-and-run that killed 25-year-old man in Bethany

BETHANY, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man has been charged in a 2018 hit-and-run accident that killed a 25-year-old pedestrian.

State police said Tuesday that Michael Rodriguez, of Prospect, turned himself in Monday and was charged with evading responsibility resulting in serious injury or death.

Tony Pires Goncalves, of Derby, was found dead on the shoulder of Route 63 in Bethany in November 2018.

State police say Rodriguez told them he struck a deer in the same area.

Officials say Goncalves’ DNA was found on Rodriguez’s vehicle. Rodriguez posted $25,000 bail.

It’s not clear if he has a lawyer who could respond to the allegations.