EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A car crashed into a pole on Coe Avenue in East Haven Sunday morning.

Police aren’t aware of any injuries due to the driver fleeing the scene before they arrived.

Police are still trying to figure out how the crash happened. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call East Haven police.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.