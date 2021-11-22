Driver reportedly shoots at another car in traffic on Berlin Turnpike in Newington, PD investigating

NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Newington Police are investigating after witnesses say someone in a car shot at another car while driving on the Berlin Turnpike Monday evening.

At about 7:30 p.m., officers were called to the intersection of the Berlin Turnpike and Pane Road for reports of a shooting.

Witnesses told police a dark grey SUV and a white SUV were both traveling north on the Berlin Tpke. They stopped in the area of Pane Rd, but at some point while moving through the intersection, the driver of the dark SUV shot at the white SUV.

The suspect vehicle sped off west on Pane Road while the victim vehicle fled south on the Berlin Tpke.

Investigators found several shell casings in the roadway, confirming the incident occurred at this location.

Neither the suspect nor the victim have been identified.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is strongly encouraged to contact Newington Police Officer David Cyr at (860) 666-8445 or dcyr@newingtonct.gov.