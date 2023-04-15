MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — Manchester police report that a search warrant led them to an extensive drug distribution operation Thursday morning.

Joel L. Rivera was arrested after police and the East Central Narcotics Task Force (ECNTF) executed a search and seizure warrant at 11 Horace St. in Manchester. Police and the taskforce found more than three pounds of cocaine, 300 ecstasy tablets, approximately 116 grams of crack cocaine and a loaded pistol in the house.

Rivera was charged with operating a drug factory, the possession of a firearm and the possession and intent to sell cocaine, ecstasy, crack cocaine and fentanyl. He is being held on a $250,000 bond.

Also in the Horace St. house was Raquel Medina. She was charged with possession of narcotics and conspiracy/operating a drug factory. She was released on a $50,000 bond. Both Medina and Rivera are scheduled to appear in court on 5/11/2023.