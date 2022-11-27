STAMFORD, Conn. – A hearing is expected to take place this week on whether the attorney for the key defendant in the disappearance and death of New Canaan mother Jennifer Dulos should be removed from the case.

Prosecutors have filed a motion to disqualify Attorney Jon Schoenhorn, who represents Michelle Troconis, citing that he is likely to be a witness in the impending trial and remaining as Troconis’ attorney would be a conflict of interest.

Troconis is facing charges that include conspiracy to commit murder, tampering with evidence and hindering prosecution.

Schoenhorn declined requests from prosecutors to recuse himself leading to a hearing on the matter which is now scheduled for Tuesday in Stamford Superior Court.

Jennifer Dulos went missing in May 2019. Her estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, was charged with murder in the case. However he committed suicide in January 2021 before going to trial. Kent Mawhinney, an attorney for Fotis, is in custody also awaiting trial on charges related to the case.

As of this date Jennifer Dulos has not been found.