HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police have made an arrested in a shooting that injured one man back in July.

The incident happened on July 19 on Julius Street.

Reports state 28-year-old Saul Tirado shot a 42-year-old male in the thigh, causing him to crash into another vehicle.

A car on Julius Street in the South End of Hartford tells the story of what went down overnight. Note the bullet holes. pic.twitter.com/tYqgEmLbr4 — Christine Dempsey (@ChristineDempse) July 19, 2019

On Thursday, police arrested Tirado, of East Hartford, and charged him with assault first degree, carrying a pistol without a permit, and reckless endangerment.

He was booked under a $375,000 bond.