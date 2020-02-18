East Hartford man facing charges for spitting on officer during booking process

Shaun M. Congdon, 26, East Hartford (Photo: South Windsor Police Department)

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — An East Hartford man arrested on warrant Friday received additional charges for assaulting an officer during the booking process.

South Windsor Police say at around 9:41 p.m. Friday, officers pulled over 26-year-old Shaun Congdon for speeding, and then executed an active arrest warrant for him for failing to appear in court.

Police say on the way to the police department, Congdon had purposely spit on one of the officers. He was also uncooperative during the booking process, according to police.

Congdon posted a $16,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday, February 26.

