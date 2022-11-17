EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – An East Hartford man was sentenced on Thursday after being convicted of making ghost guns.

According to court documents, in late 2021, the FBI learned that John Lee Ortiz and others were selling ghost guns. Ghost guns are homemade guns that do not contain serial numbers or other identifying markings that prevent them from being traced to the owner, seller, or manufacturer of the gun.

In December 2021, investigators made controlled purchases of seven guns, a Bushmaster .223 caliber rifle and numerous rounds of ammunition from Ortiz.

During the investigation, it was determined that 30-year-old Audley Reeves of East Hartford was identified as the fabricator of the ghost guns.

Reeves and Ortiz were arrested on January 5, 2022. In August, Reeves pleaded guilty to engaging in the business of manufacturing firearms without a license.

On Thursday, Reeves was sentenced to 18 months in prison. He is currently out on bond and is required to report to prison on January 6.

Reeves is a citizen of Jamaica and faces immigration proceedings when he completes his prison term, according to the U.S. Attorney for the District of Connecticut.

Ortiz pleaded guilty to one count of engaging in the business of dealing firearms without a license and one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. He is scheduled to be sentenced on February 3.