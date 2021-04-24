East Hartford PD: Man shot and killed in parking lot on Elm Street

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — East Hartford Police are investigating a homicide after a report of shots fired Saturday. According to police, at approximately 7:20 a.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired in the parking lot area of Elm Street and Olmstead Street.

When officers arrived, they found an adult male with an apparent gunshot wound. Officials performed CPR and he was rushed to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The victim has been identified as William Gonzalez, 35, of East Hartford.

Police have determined that a male suspect, possibly Hispanic, approx. 6 feet tall, fled the area in a dark blue or black vehicle.  East Hartford Police Detectives are currently on scene and investigating. 

Anyone with information on this incident information is asked to contact East Hartford Police Detective Frank Napolitano at 860-291-7640, or call the East Hartford Police Anonymous Tip Line at 860-289-9134.

This is a breaking news story. Updates will be provided as they come into the newsroom.

