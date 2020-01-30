East Haven man accused of committing bank robbery

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — An East Haven man is facing charges after allegedly committing a bank robbery Thursday morning.

Police say at around 9:10 a.m. Thursday, 53-year-old Michael Jensen went to the Key Bank on Main Street and handed over a note demanding money. He then fled the scene with a large amount of cash.

He did not show a weapon during the robbery.

Witnesses tell police that after the bank robbery, Jensen ran through several yards to get back home and reportedly hid behind a shed when he heard police sirens.

Police say Jensen was already wanted on warrant. Jensen was arrested at his home on Edward Street later that day. He was charged with robbery, larceny, and interfering with an officer.

Jensen is being held on a $150,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court February 11.