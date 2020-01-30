1  of  2
Breaking News
UN agency declares global emergency over virus from China DPH: 3 more reported flu deaths brings season total to 23
Live Now
Senators question defense, prosecution in Trump’s impeachment trial

East Haven man accused of committing bank robbery

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Michael Jensen, 53, of East Haven. (Photo: East Haven Police Department)

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — An East Haven man is facing charges after allegedly committing a bank robbery Thursday morning.

Police say at around 9:10 a.m. Thursday, 53-year-old Michael Jensen went to the Key Bank on Main Street and handed over a note demanding money. He then fled the scene with a large amount of cash.

He did not show a weapon during the robbery.

Witnesses tell police that after the bank robbery, Jensen ran through several yards to get back home and reportedly hid behind a shed when he heard police sirens.

Police say Jensen was already wanted on warrant. Jensen was arrested at his home on Edward Street later that day. He was charged with robbery, larceny, and interfering with an officer.

Jensen is being held on a $150,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court February 11.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

New Haven shelter pup in Animal Planet's 'Dog Bowl'

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "New Haven shelter pup in Animal Planet's 'Dog Bowl'"

Press conference to discuss teen's death by police to be held at West Haven City Hall

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Press conference to discuss teen's death by police to be held at West Haven City Hall"

1st female fire marshal in New Haven

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "1st female fire marshal in New Haven"

Hamden police issue warning after spike in purse snatching

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Hamden police issue warning after spike in purse snatching"

North Haven man charged with sexually assaulting tenant

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "North Haven man charged with sexually assaulting tenant"

3-year-old girl missing from Waterbury found safe, mother arrested

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "3-year-old girl missing from Waterbury found safe, mother arrested"
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss