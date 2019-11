EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — An East Haven man has been arrested under drug charges.

Police say they found drugs during a traffic stop. 61-year-old Michael Carrara is accused of having crack cocaine and heroin in his car. Police say the heroin was hidden inside a fake bottle, packaged to be sold.

