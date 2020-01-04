East Haven man accused of setting foreclosed home on fire

Joshua Miller, 26, of East Haven

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — An East Haven man is accused of intentionally setting his family’s foreclosed home on fire Friday.

Police say 26-year-old Joshua Miller set the fire when he went into his former home on Henry Street to grab some of his personal belongings. Miller told police he got emotional over the house becoming foreclosed and threw a lit cigarette near a towel, which set the blaze.

According to police, Miller then walked out of the house and drove to the center of town to pick up his mother. Police say Miller told his mother about the fire, and she immediately went to the house and called 911.

East Haven firefighters extinguished the fire within minutes of arrival. There were no reported injuries.

Photo: East Haven Firefighters Local 1205

Miller was arrested and charged with arson, criminal mischief and falsely reporting. He is being held on a $100,000 bond.

