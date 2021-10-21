East Haven man accused of sexually assaulting three minors over the course of several years

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – East Haven police have made an arrest in a sexual assault case that dates back several years.

East Haven police said an initial complaint in April of 2021 where several victims alleged that Herman Zuniga of East Haven sexually assaulted them over a period of several years when he was tasked with looking after them.

It’s alleged that Zuniga would create opportunities to be alone with the victims, who were all minors, before sexually assaulting them at his house or in his car. East Haven police also said it’s alleged that Zuniga would pay the victims money to not tell anyone.

Police determined that Zuniga sexually assaulted three minors over the course of several years. He was taken into custody on October 19 at his home.

Zuniga was charged with first-degree sexual assault, fourth-degree sexual assault, and illegal sex contact. He was held on a $250,000 bond.