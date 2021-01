NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — An East Haven man was arrested Friday at the New Haven courthouse on Elm Street for causing a disturbance and refusing to wear a face mask.

State Police troopers said 36-year-old Pedro Borrero caused a disturbance at the courthouse and would not wear a mask when he was asked to do so. Borrero was arrested and received charges for breach of peace and violating a face-covering order.

Borrero was issued a $2,500 bond and is set to appear in court in March.