East Haven man charged with sexaully assaulting family member

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — For the second time in less than two years, an East Haven man is charged with sexually assaulting a child he is related to.

The alleged victim claims Christian Lorig sexually assaulted them on several occasions dating back several years.

Lorig was arrested last May, accused of molesting another family member.

Lorig is being held at a $75,000 bond and will be arraigned in court on Wednesday.

East Haven police are asking any potential victims to contact detectives.

