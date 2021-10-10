East Haven PD working to identify man who fired shots near patrons outside bar

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — East Haven Police say a man pulled out a gun and shot at cars in a parking lot full of patrons behind a bar in town overnight Sunday. They are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect and his car.

At about 1:10 a.m., officers were sent to Rumba Café Bar and Lounge at 679 Main Street for reports of gunshots.

Arriving officers found that several cars in the parking lot had been struck by gunfire. McDonalds Restaurant, which is adjacent to the parking lot the incident occurred in, was also struck by gunfire.

After reviewing video surveillance footage, it was determined a white or Hispanic male got in a newer model blue car. He is seen returning to the back parking lot of Rumba with multiple guns before firing multiple shots. One of the cars hit by gunfire had two occupants inside; not one was hurt.

The suspect is described as being in his 20s wearing a red baseball cap backward, a black t-shirt, and dark-colored jeans.

Police are asking for the public’s help identifying the suspect and/or vehicle in the surveillance footage.

All information obtained will remain anonymous. Anyone with any information related to this incident is asked to contact Detective Joe Carangelo jcarangelo@easthavenpolice.com or 203-468-3827. The public can also reach out to us via Facebook or Instagram.