EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The East Haven Police Department is asking for help identifying a group of men who were photographing females at a beach club parking lot, the department said in a Facebook post.

Police initially responded to a suspicious vehicle complaint in the area of the Silver Sands Beach Club parking lot on July 15. A caller alerted police to a man riding a scooter with a mask on, who was allegedly taking pictures of the caller’s daughter and her friends.

A second caller confronted the man, who then loaded the scooter into a silver van before putting a temporary New Jersey registration over his license plate and driving off.

The suspects then left the scene, ditched the van in a New Haven side street, and fled on foot. The vehicle was later towed by the New Haven Police Department. The men have not been found.

The department emphasized in its post that multiple rumors are being circulated on social media regarding the incident, but many cannot be confirmed at this time.

Anyone with further information regarding the identities of the suspects is asked to contact the East Haven Police Department at 203-468-3820 or through a message on any of its social media platforms.