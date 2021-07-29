East Haven police make arrest in large-scale ATV/dirt bike ride

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – East Haven police have made an arrest in a large-scale ATV and dirt bike ride that took place on July 18.

Police said on July 18, hundreds of dirt bike and ATV operators converged on several communities and were operating reckelessly while disobeying traffic laws and officer’s signals to stop.

According to police, one dirt bike operator was seen on police dash camera blocking and taunting officers at the intersection of Hemingway Avenue and Saltonstall Parkway.

The dirt bike operator was identified as Yomar River of East Haven. Police learned of Rivera’s identity by his own public posts on social media where he was seen on the same dirt bike.

An arrest warrant was issued for Rivera charging him with second-degree reckless endangerment, reckless driving, second-degree breach of peace, interfering with an officer, and disobeying the signal of an officer.

Rivera was also charged with illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle when he was found to be in possession of brass knuckles when he was taken into custody.

He was released on a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to face a judge in September.

East Haven police are still actively trying to identify other participants in the ride and more arrests are expected.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.