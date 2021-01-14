East Lyme PD: Two men caught stealing grease from local restaurant

Kevin Romero-Castro, 23, of Yonkers, N.Y. (Left) and William Urbina, 34, of New York, N.Y. (Right) Photos: East Lyme Police

(WTNH) — East Lyme police arrested two New York men early Thursday morning, accusing them of stealing grease from a local restaurant.

Police said that around 5:42 a.m. Thursday, officers observed 34-year-old William Urbina of New York City and 23-year-old Kevin Romero-Castro of Yonkers conducting suspicious activity at a restaurant on 295 Flanders Road.

Officers stopped their vehicle and noticed an oily substance leaking from it.

Police arrested Romero-Castro and Urbina and charged them with conspiracy, larceny, and criminal trespass. Romero-Castro was also charged with failure to appear in court in Monroe, Conn.

Police said that stealing grease and oil from restaurants has been an ongoing crime in the area, and it often ends up damaging the equipment in the affected restaurant.