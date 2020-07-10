Easton man arrested on sex assault charges

EASTON, Conn. (WTNH)– An Easton man was arrested on sexual assault charges Friday after two victims were taken to the hospital last week.

Police say that on Wednesday, July 1, officers received a call from Yale New Haven Hospital reporting that two victims were seen for signs of sexual abuse and trauma at the hospital.

According to police, the victims were then interviewed separately by police on Thursday, July 9, with the help of The Family Justice Center in Bridgeport. Based on these interviews, police say they were able to prepare a search warrant and an arrest warrant .

Then on Friday, July 10, Easton police, along with members of the Technical Investigation Unit-Southwest CT, executed the warrants at the home of 40-year-old Robert McGuire.

McGuire was located and taken into custody. Police say they also recovered a large amount of evidence, in addition to 12 firearms and a large amount of ammunition.

McGuire was charged with two counts of sexual assault and illegal sexual contact, as well as risk of injury to a minor. He was held on $500,000 bond and will appear in court Monday.