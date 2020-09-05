El Chapo’s lawyers appeal his US drug conspiracy conviction

FILE – In this Feb. 22, 2014 file photo, Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman is escorted to a helicopter in handcuffs by Mexican navy marines at a navy hanger in Mexico City, Mexico. Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto posted on his Twitter account, Friday, Jan. 8, 2016, that drug lord Joaquin ‘Chapo’ Guzman has been recaptured. […]

NEW YORK (AP) — The notorious Mexican drug lord known as El Chapo wants his U.S. conspiracy conviction thrown out.

An appeal filed Friday argues that a judge made rulings allowing faulty evidence at Joaquin Guzman’s trial. It also cites reports that some jurors sought out news accounts about sex abuse allegations against him that were barred from the trial.

Guzman was sentenced last year to life behind bars in for a massive drug conspiracy that spread murder and mayhem for more than two decades.

Before the federal case, he attained near-mythical status by escaping from prison twice in Mexico. Prosecutors declined to comment Saturday.