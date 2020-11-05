Elderly man killed during hit-and-run in Meriden

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Meriden police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened before 2:30 p.m. in the area of 817 Old Colony Rd.

When officers arrived, they found an unidentified, elderly man lying in the road. He was pronounced dead on scene.

Surveillance video shows a black Honda Accord traveling south on Old Colony Road hit the man and then leaving the scene.

The car was last seen speeding south on Old Colony Road and turning east on Gypsy Lane.

Police are asking the public to help find the vehicle, which should have windshield damage and be missing the driver side mirror.

Those with information should contact police at (203) 630-6201 and ask for Sgt. M. Hartline.

