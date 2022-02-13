HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — An elderly woman was injured in an attempted street robbery on Sunday in Hamden, police said.

Officials responded to the Hamden Plaza at 2100 Dixwell Ave. around 10:15 a.m.

An 83-year-old woman was walking through the parking lot when the suspect attempted to take her purse and knocked her to the ground, police said. She was treated at the scene by Hamden Fire Rescue and transported to the hospital for a serious hip injury.

Police describe the suspect as a young black male that fled the scene in a dark colored Toyota sedan, which was occupied by three to four black males. Preliminary information reveals that the vehicle was stolen.

This is an ongoing investigation. Police urge anyone who witnessed the attempted street robbery to contact Detective Andrew Lipford of the HPD Major Crimes Unit at 203-230-4055.

Stay updated on WTNH in the News 8 app.