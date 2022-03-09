NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Police officers responded to the report of a purse snatching at the North Haven target.

Upon arrival at the scene, North Haven police officers learned an individual traveling in a stolen tan 2008 Saab car approached a 90-year-old female and stole her purse. The woman fell to the ground resulting in minor injuries on her hand and hip.

The suspect was described as a young male who was wearing a white face covering. The stolen vehicle was last seen heading toward New Haven.

Any individual who may have witnessed the incident or have any information regarding suspects are asked to contact Detective Capozzo at 203-239-5321 at extension 262. Callers may choose to remain anonymous.

No other information has been released at this time.

Follow News 8 for updates.