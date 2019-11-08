Ellington man accused of running ‘sex dungeon’ arrested in human trafficking investigation

Breaking News
ELLINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — An Ellington man, who has been accused of running a “slave training” business, has been arrested in connection with a human trafficking investigation.

On Friday, Connecticut State Police Computer Crimes Unit arrested 47-year-old Simon Hessler, who was wanted on sexual assault charges, at Rockville Superior Court.

Troopers said his arrest was part of a continuing investigation that began with proactive undercover investigations into human trafficking.

He was booked under a $75,000 bond.

In 2018, Hessler was arrested for attempted trafficking in persons, sex assault second degree, cruelty to persons, risk of injury to a minor, unlawful restraint, and felony patronizing a prostitute.

Reports state he told the undercover officer that he rented a house in Vernon where the alleged “sex dungeon” was.

Court papers show Hessler thought he was buying a young girl when he sent a picture online to the officer showing a room which had “… no apparent windows, multiple large beds, wooden carpentry type sawhorses, and a heavy metal cage with a padlock…”

The officer said Hessler would “not leave visible bruises but would ‘train’ her as a ‘slave.'”

He also mentioned using foster children or poor girls from Mexico as slaves.

Hessler was charged with four counts of fourth-degree sexual assault and four counts of risk of injury/impairing the morals of a minor.

He has been in jail since his arrest under a 1,000,000 bond.

