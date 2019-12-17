Breaking News
Enfield man facing charges for repeatedly shoplifting Target, attempting to steal Red Bull

Matthew Stockman, 35, of Enfield. (Photo: South Windsor Police)

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — A repeat shoplifter is facing charges for attempting to steal Red Bull from a store in South Windsor, and facing charges for past theft crimes.

Police say on Monday at around 3:15 p.m., 35-year-old Matthew Stockman of Enfield was arrested following an attempt to steal five cases of Red Bull from a South Windsor Target.

Stockman had three active arrest warrants from the South Windsor Police, all from larceny crimes previously committed in Target stores, according to officials.

He is being held on a $30,000 bond and will be arraigned in court on Tuesday.

