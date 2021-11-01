Enfield PD: Man allegedly nearly hits trick-or-treaters with car, pulls gun after fight with parent

ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — An Enfield man was arrested Halloween night after he allegedly pulled a gun after a fight with the parents of trick-or-treaters.

According to Enfield Police, a man was driving a silver Saturn on Silver Lane near Pioneer Drive around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday. He allegedly drove too close to kids walking along the road trick-or-treating.

Police say the parents of the trick-or-treaters confronted the driver, claiming he nearly hit their kids with his car. The situation became heated. The driver – later identified as Robert Corey, 20, of Enfield – and one of the parents began to fight.

Corey and the other individuals involved in the fight gave conflicting stories to the police. The parents say, after the fight, Corey brandished a gun, “racked a round” into the pistol, and held it over his head, causing the parents and kids to run. Corey said a gun “fell out” during the fight.

Police later found Corey and recovered a Glock 9 mm pistol loaded with 15 rounds. Corey was also found in possession of seven plastic bags of cocaine.

Robert Corey, 20

Glock 9mm , 15 rounds, seven bags of cocaine – Enfield PD – 103121

Corey was charged with the following:

Criminally negligent storage of a firearm

Storage of a firearm in a motor vehicle

Criminal possession of a firearm

Weapons in a motor vehicle

Violation of a large capacity firearms law

Possession of narcotics

He was held on a $50,000 bond and transported to court.