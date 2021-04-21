Ex-nursing home owner gets 2 1/2 years for stealing benefits

by: Associated Press

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A former Connecticut nursing home operator has been sentenced to 2 1/2 years in federal prison for stealing millions of dollars of employees’ benefits.

Chaim Stern was sentenced Tuesday in federal court in New Haven after pleading guilty to embezzlement and tax offenses last year. The 72-year-old Stern owned nursing homes in Bridgeport and Waterbury.

Stern acknowledged the improper diversion of funds through his lawyers. He claimed that he directed most of the money to investments that he hoped would generate income that he could use to save the nursing home business.

He has already paid $4.9 million in restitution and owes more to victims and the IRS.

