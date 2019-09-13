Extra police presence at Waterbury school after teen arrested for Instagram threats

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH)– An 18-year-old man was arrested Thursday after allegedly making threats toward a Waterbury school on Instagram.

Police say that at 7:47 p.m., officers received several complaints about Instagram posts that were interpreted as threats toward students at Waterbury Arts Magnet School (WAMS), at 16 South Elm Street.

Investigators were able to locate the person who posted the messages and identify him at Shy’rese Eastwood, a Waterbury resident and WAMS student.

According to police, Eastwood and his mother cooperated with the investigation and officers determined that he had no immediate access to weapons.

Eastwood was then arrested and charged with breach of peace and threatening. He was held on a $25,000 bond.

Police informed the Superintendent of Waterbury Schools of the investigation and officers will have an extra presence at the school to help reduce any fears this incident may have caused.

All Waterbury schools are open at normal time Friday.