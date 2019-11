MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Fairfield man is accused of stealing a laptop from a Good Samaritan in Milford, then breaking into a car dealership.

31-year-old Omar Rodriguez was arrested early Saturday. Police say a driver noticed he was having car trouble on the Post Road near Bridgeport Avenue and stopped to help.

Rodriguez then took the Good Samaritan’s laptop and ran. Then, police say Rodriguez broke into Dan Perkins Subaru.

Rodriguez is charged with burglary and larceny.