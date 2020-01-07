Family, friends of Jennifer Dulos react to Fotis’ murder arrest

Video above is from a related story

NEW CANAAN, Conn. (WTNH) — Just hours after Connecticut State Police announced the arrest of Fotis Dulos and charged him with murder and kidnapping reactions from Jennifer Dulos’ family and friends poured out.

On behalf of Jennifer’s family and friends, Carrie Luft released a statement Tuesday afternoon saying:

“Above all we thank the Connecticut State Police and the New Canaan Police Department, as well as the assisting local departments, for their tireless commitment and diligent, painstaking work that have led to these arrests. Although we are relieved that the wait for these charges is over, for us there is no sense of closure. Nothing can bring Jennifer back. We miss her every day and will forever mourn her loss. We believe the arrest warrants will speak for themselves, and we ask that you please respect our privacy during this time. Thank you.”

In addition to Dulos, his one-time girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, and former attorney, Kent Mawhinney, were also arrested.

Troconis and Mawhinney were charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

New Canaan Police Department, that was thanked by the Farber family for their tireless efforts into the investigation, kept their reaction short and simple.

The department tweeted, “Justice!”

