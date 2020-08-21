Family, friends remember young boxer killed during shooting in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Family, friends and community members are remembering the life of a 28-year-old man that was tragically cut short.

Dayshon Smith was gunned down Saturday in a shooting that injured five others on Rosette Street.

Those who knew him best remember him as an upstanding son and father.

His family said the nightmare they’re now living is one they can’t wake up from, adding their beloved cousin was just in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Family and friends of “Superfreak” remembered the young boxer in front of Ring One Boxing on Congress Avenue on Thursday night.

The 28-year old had dreams of becoming a professional boxer someday. He left behind one daughter, who his family said was the light of his life.

The owner of Ring One Boxing said it’s a tragic loss.

“This is the fourth kid that I’ve had that’s been shot and killed,” said Brian Clark, owner of Ring One Boxing. “This is the first one that was a complete surprise. The other ones, you know it stinks when someone loses their life, but they chose the lifestyle and paid an unfortunate price. This one did not live that lifestyle at all. This is the essence of the kid, right here. He was a great kid, a great father…[It’s] a tragic loss.”

Shaynah Ferreira will have more from his family tonight on News 8 at 10.