‘This is a senseless tragedy’: Family makes emotional plea for driver in Seymour fatal hit-and-run to come forward

SEYMOUR, Conn. (WTNH) — The family of a Shelton couple hit in front of a police officer in Seymour is pleading for the driver to come forward.

James Tamborra, 81, died. His wife, Barbara, also 81, is currently in the ICU at a hospital.

During an emotional news conference Tuesday, members of the Tamborra family said they want the driver involved to turn themselves in.

“They weren’t just mom and dad, but they’re grandparents, and they’re great grandparents,” Ken Tamborra, one of the victims’ sons, said. “They are good local Connecticut people. They grew up in the area. They lived in the area their whole lives. My father is an Air Force vet. My mother was active in the church. They’re active in the communities.”

Ken added, “I found my mother’s list for what she was going to make for Christmas dinner for the family and she looked forward to the family coming over.”

The incident happened just after 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10. Police said an on-duty officer was helping the Tamborras cross the street after the couple attended a wake at the Miller-Ward Funeral Home on Bank Street in Seymour. A vehicle traveling eastbound at a high rate of speed struck the couple. Police said the officer was able to move out of the way of the vehicle and was not injured.

Investigators are looking for a dark-colored 2014 to 2016 Acura MDX, which was last seen traveling eastbound on Bank Street toward Route 8. The vehicle may have heavy or minor front-end damage and headlight damage on the driver’s side, police said.

“This is a senseless tragedy,” Tamborra said. “Please come forward. We’d like to find the person that did this, and if you’re the person that did this, please come forward. Please give our family closure to this tragedy.”

Police released surveillance footage, hoping someone will recognize the car involved. Police added, the video reveals the car stopped for a moment and then sped away.

Seymour Police Chief Paul Satkowski said, “This is just unfathomable about what happened and unspeakable that the person momentarily stopped and then took off at a high rate of speed.”

Ken pleaded, “If anybody saw anything. If you saw the vehicle. If you think you saw anything. If you know someone who drives this vehicle and they’re not driving this vehicle anymore please come forward.”

“No matter how insignificant they believe the information may be, we want as much as we can get,” Seymour Police Commander David Parratt says. “We just need all the help we can get. We want to find the person responsible and bring them to justice.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Seymour Police Department at (203) 881-7601.