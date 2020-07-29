Farmington PD investigating after resident says they received a racist piece of mail

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Farmington police are investigating after a resident said they received a racist piece of mail.
The resident, who is on the town’s Racial Equality Taskforce, said they received the envelope on July 26.
Officers said they’re taking the incident very seriously and are working with the United States Postal Inspection Service to determine who sent it.
At this time, News 8 has not confirmed what was in the envelope.
Those with information should contact Detective Blumetti at the Farmington Police Department at (860) 675-2462 and reference case #20-10018.
The town council released the following statement:
It was recently brought to the Town Council’s attention that one of the members of our Racial Equality Taskforce has been the target of a malicious and disgusting display of racism. The actions of this individual are not a representation of the Farmington Community and we feel it is imperative that the Town publicly and vehemently denounce this behavior and take all available action. We stand with the victim of this hateful act and with the entire Black community of Farmington.
The Town of Farmington and the Farmington Police Department are currently working to determine the origin of this letter and will take the appropriate action under the fullest extent of the law. This behavior is unacceptable and will not be tolerated.
This highlights how important the work of the Racial Equality Taskforce is. The members will be working diligently to fight for equality and combat injustice in all forms. Racism has no place here, and we are grateful for the individuals that have volunteered to lead this effort.