Farmington PD investigating after resident says they received a racist piece of mail

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Farmington police are investigating after a resident said they received a racist piece of mail.

The resident, who is on the town’s Racial Equality Taskforce, said they received the envelope on July 26.

Officers said they’re taking the incident very seriously and are working with the United States Postal Inspection Service to determine who sent it.

At this time, News 8 has not confirmed what was in the envelope.

Those with information should contact Detective Blumetti at the Farmington Police Department at (860) 675-2462 and reference case #20-10018.

The town council released the following statement: