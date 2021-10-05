‘He has been terrorizing CT citizens for years’: Farmington PD charge man for seriously injuring officer with stolen vehicle

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Farmington Police Department announced Tuesday they arrested the alleged driver of a stolen vehicle that struck and seriously injured an officer last month.

Pedro Acevedo, 32, of New Britain, was arraigned Tuesday afternoon in Hartford Superior Court. He is charged with felony assault and is being held on $750,000.

Police report Acevedo has been locked up for about the last week for an unrelated larceny charge stemming from a different stolen vehicle. Police say his arrest has opened other investigations related to stolen vehicles, armed robberies, ATM thefts, and catalytic converter thefts. Additional arrests and charges are anticipated.

Farmington Police Officer James O’Donnell, a three-year veteran of the force, was seriously hurt on Sept. 20 when Acevedo allegedly struck him and pinned him between his police cruiser and the suspect’s vehicle.

O’Donnell suffered from what Police Chief Paul Malanson described as multiple broken bones and crushing, devastating pelvic injuries, and will need a lengthy rehabilitation. Chief Melanson said during a press conference Tuesday “we hope to get him back in a year…He is not expected to get out of the hospital for another four weeks…He is lucky to be alive.”

WEB EXTRA: Farmington PD address the press following arraignment of man charged with running over officer

Chief Melanson added, “An assault on a police officer is an assault on the fabric of a civilized society.”

He said of Acevedo that he has zero remorse for the harm he has caused and he has been “terrorizing Connecticut citizens for years.”

Officer O’Donnell’s wife released a statement following the arraignment that said, in part, “I believe the entire situation could have been avoided if qualified immunity was not in the back of law enforcement’s mind at all times.”

Part of the statement from the wife of injured officer James O’Donnell, as the man accused of injuring the officer appears in court today. More on @WTNH at 5&6. pic.twitter.com/5Y7KdirABA — Sabina Kuriakose (@SabinaKuriakose) October 5, 2021

The police department has planned a flag football fundraiser event to support O’Donnell’s family through this tough time. It will be held at Farmington High School’s turf field on Saturday, Oct. 23, at 6:30 p.m.