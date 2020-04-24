Father arrested after 6-month-old overdoses after drinking from bottle contaminated with fentanyl, Vernon police say

Live Now
VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) — A Connecticut man has been arrested after police said he endangered the life of his 6-month-old child with fentanyl.

According to Vernon police, 38-year-old Nicholas Rodriguez used a water bottle cap to prepare heroin/fentanyl for injection and then later placed the cap back on the bottle. Officials believe that caused the remaining water to become contaminated.

Then, on Jan. 26, the child’s mother unknowingly used the same contaminated bottle to prepare the child’s bottle of formula.

According to reports, a few hours after finishing the bottle, the child began to suffer respiratory distress. The mother called 911 and the baby was rushed to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center.

It was later determined that the child was suffering from a life-threatening fentanyl overdose. The baby received treatment, recovered and was later released.

As part of the investigation, police searched the home and took the suspected heroin/fentanyl packaging, drug paraphernalia, the suspected contaminated water bottle and several of the child’s bottles. Inside one of the bottles, officers found several small pieces of cotton, which were consistent with commonly used by intravenous drug users to filter the liquefied drugs while loading a syringe, reports state.

On April 23, Rodriguez turned himself in for three counts of assault first degree, risk of injury to a child, reckless endangerment first degree, possession of fentanyl and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He later posted $50,000 bond.

