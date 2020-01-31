Father of Colchester family members found dead in Florida home charged in their murders

Video from earlier story

OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL. (WTNH) — Anthony Todt, the father of the Colchester family found dead in Celebration, Florida almost three weeks ago, has been charged in their murders.

RELATED: Autopsy results reveal Colchester family members found dead in Florida home sustained stab wounds

The Todt family – originally of Colchester, CT – went missing in December 2019 after they had moved to Florida.

The bodies of mother, Megan (42), sons, Aleksander (13) and Tyler (11), daughter Zoe (4) and family dog were found in their Florida home January 13th. Megan, Aleksander, and Tyler’s bodies were found with stab wounds. According to authorities, the murders occurred in December.

Anthony Todt was arrested at his family’s home the day the bodies were discovered. Officials say he confessed when taken into custody.

On January 15th, Todt was charged with Second Degree Murder for the deaths of his family, and Animal Cruelty for the death of his family dog.

Thursday, Todt wrote a plea of not-guilty and waived his arraignment.

He is due back in court February 6th, and will appear for his jury trial April 27th.