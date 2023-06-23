SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) — The father of a 17-year-old who was fatally stabbed after a house party in Shelton last May has filed a lawsuit against the homeowners who allegedly provided alcohol to minors before the fatal stabbing.

On May 14, 2022, James McGrath was attending a house party at the home of Paul and Susanna Leifer on Lazy Brook Road in Shelton.

Kevin McGrath the administrator of the estate of James “Jimmy” McGrath has filed a lawsuit against the Leifers for allegedly providing alcohol to minors at the party.

The lawsuit alleges that the Leifers were aware juveniles had been drinking and that should have been aware alcohol can cause people to become impaired, and sometimes violent or aggressive. McGrath is alleging that when a fight broke out among teens who had been drinking at the party the Leifers did not report it to the police or keep the teens from leaving the premises.

The teens left the party to continue the fight at another location, where four teens were stabbed, according to police. Tragically, Jimmy McGrath died from the wounds he sustained in the stabbing.

Raul “Lito” Valle of Milford has been accused of killing Jimmy McGrath and stabbing three others, police said. He is currently free on a $2 million bond and under house arrest. He has not yet entered a plea but he is due back in court in August.

Paul and Susanna Leifer were arrested by Shelton police charged with permitting minors to possess alcohol in March. In addition, Susanna was also charged with second-degree endangerment, according to police.

Kevin McGrath is alleging that the homeowners violated laws that were enacted to protect minors. McGrath is suing the Leifers’ for the death of Jimmy McGrath, for Jimmy’s extreme pain and suffering and the extreme anxiety and emotional upset of Kevin McGrath.

McGrath is suing for the incurred expenses for medical care and attention since the death of his son in addition to the funeral and burial costs. McGrath also sustained a permanent loss of earnings, the lawsuit said.

The McGrath family is continuing to honor their son through a foundation they have created in his name.