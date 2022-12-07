WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – The former president of a Waterbury credit union pleaded guilty on Wednesday to embezzling over $250,000 from her previous employer.

According to court records, Tara Kewalis, 50, of Beacon Falls, was the President and Chief Executive Officer of Skyline Financial Federal Credit Union. Officials said Kewalis waived her right to be indicted and pleaded guilty to embezzlement charges before a United States District Court Judge, Janet C. Hallin, in New Haven.

Court records show Kewalis used to position to access the credit union’s accounting system to create fraudulent accounts and make fraudulent entries from Sep 2015 to March 2021. Kewalis stole $254,532 in total.

Kewalis pleaded guilty to one count of embezzlement by a credit union officer or employee, which carries an offense of a maximum of 30 years in prison.

Kewalis was released on a $50,000 bond pending her sentencing scheduled for March 1, 2023.

The investigation was conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Michael S. McGarry.