HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A Hamden man pleaded guilty in federal court on Thursday to attempting to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization, following an investigation conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

According to the Department the Department of Justice, 29-year-old Kevin Iman McCormick, expressed a desire to travel to Syria and fight for the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham (ISIS) on multiple occasions, between August and October of 2019.

According to court records, McCormick made the following statement about his wish to join the terrorist group.

“I gotta fight bro, because those people, Abu Masa and ISIL, they fought for me bro, I know it, I can feel it, in my heart. So it’s my time to fight… It just is what it is bro, it’s just my – it’s just my time to go bro,” McCormick said.

When asked to elaborate further on the topic, he shared his plans to travel to Syria and fight for the terrorist organization.

“I don’t know, I don’t know bro – it’s gotta be like Syria. Where ISIL is at…. whichever place is easiest, whatever place I can get there the fastest, the quickest, the easiest, and where I can have a rifle and I can have some people bro. That’s what I need, I need a rifle and I need some people, I need Islamic law, I need, that’s what I need, because if I have these things, it’s gonna be very hard to kill me,” McCormick said.

On Oct. 12, 2019, McCormick attempted to board a flight from Connecticut to Jamaica but was stopped by the Department of Homeland Security. McCormick later stated he was hoping to fly from Jamaica to Syria to join ISIS. McCormick also indicated he was planning on bringing weapons to Syria.

The following week on Oct. 19, McCormick made a video where he pledged allegiance to ISIS and its leader, Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi. On that same day, McCormick purchased a plane ticket from Toronto, Canada to Amman, Jordan.

McCormick was arrested on Oct. 21 after traveling to a small Connecticut airport where he was expecting to board a flight to Canada.

McCormick has been detained since his arrest, according to authorities.

He is scheduled for sentencing on April 6. He faces a maximum charge of 20 years in prison.