FBI launching campaign to raise awareness of unreported potential Asian-American hate crimes in CT

Conn. (WTNH) — The FBI is starting a campaign to raise awareness of unreported and potential Asian-American hate crimes in Connecticut.

Authorities have asked for the help of Forensic Scientist Dr. Henry Lee to help create a PSA aimed at members of Asian communities who may fail to report when victimized or witnesses of crimes.

Dr. Lee: “We come here with a hope to build a better life, so don’t let this hate crime spoil our dream. We should all work together. But if you don’t report it the law enforcement doesn’t know.”

This unique joint effort will feature members of state and federal law enforcement and the judicial branch encouraging victims to come forward.