FBI offering $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a suspect involved in a series of robberies in CT

(WTNH) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is offering a reward for a man allegedly involved in a series of robberies throughout Connecticut since September.

On Thursday, the FBI announced the federal complaint charging 23-year-old Christian Velez with federal robbery and firearm offenses. Velez is being sought for alleged involvement in robberies across the state since September of 2021. In addition to a federal arrest warrant, multiple state arrest warrants have been issued for Velez.

The FBI is offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Velez. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the FBI’s New Haven Field Office at 203-503-5580.