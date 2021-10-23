Federal jury finds New Haven man guilty of sex trafficking during Super Bowl in Miami

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH)– A New Haven man who coerced two women and a girl into selling themselves for sex in Miami during the 2020 SuperBowl was found guilty by a federal jury this week.

According to court documents, Edward Walker, 48, brought two adult women and a 17-year-old from Connecticut to Miami to engage in commercial sex acts during the Super Bowl.

While in Miami, Walker financially, emotionally, and psychologically coerced the victims into soliciting customers and having sex with them for money, which Walker kept.

Court documents revealed that Walker was going to take the victims to Chicago, New Orleans, and Las Vegas to sexually exploit them during big important events.

During the eight-day trial, the jury found Walker guilty of sex trafficking by force and coercion, sex trafficking of a minor and by force and coercion, and transporting a person for sexual activity.

U.S. District Judge James Cohn will sentence Walker on Jan. 6, 2022, in federal court in Ft. Lauderdale.

Walker faces a sentence of up to life in prison.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Yale Medicine doctor weighs in on importance of flu shots this season

News /

Waterbury ambulance crew, mother discuss opioid crisis on the streets

News /

West Haven state lawmaker expected to resign his elected office amid an FBI probe

News /

Communities urging federal government to take action on the Kinneytown Dam in Seymour

News /

Waterbury police arrest 10 women during prostitution sting

News /

Reopening celebration held following upgrades at Meriden Markham Airport

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss