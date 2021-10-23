Federal jury finds New Haven man guilty of sex trafficking during Super Bowl in Miami

(WTNH)– A New Haven man who coerced two women and a girl into selling themselves for sex in Miami during the 2020 SuperBowl was found guilty by a federal jury this week.

According to court documents, Edward Walker, 48, brought two adult women and a 17-year-old from Connecticut to Miami to engage in commercial sex acts during the Super Bowl.

While in Miami, Walker financially, emotionally, and psychologically coerced the victims into soliciting customers and having sex with them for money, which Walker kept.

Court documents revealed that Walker was going to take the victims to Chicago, New Orleans, and Las Vegas to sexually exploit them during big important events.

During the eight-day trial, the jury found Walker guilty of sex trafficking by force and coercion, sex trafficking of a minor and by force and coercion, and transporting a person for sexual activity.

U.S. District Judge James Cohn will sentence Walker on Jan. 6, 2022, in federal court in Ft. Lauderdale.

Walker faces a sentence of up to life in prison.