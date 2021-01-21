Feds no longer seeking death penalty in triple killing

Crime

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: txking/iStock/Getty Images Plus/Getty Images

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Federal prosecutors are no longer seeking the death penalty for a Connecticut drug dealer convicted for his role in the killings of three people who were beaten to death in a turf dispute over crack cocaine sales.

The U.S. attorney’s office notified Azibo Aquart’s lawyer about its decision late last month, according to a court document filed Tuesday. A spokesperson for federal prosecutors had no immediate comment Thursday.

Aquart was sentenced to death in 2012 for the 2005 killings in Bridgeport, but the sentence was overturned by a federal appeals court. He now faces up to life in prison for the slayings.

Aquart’s lawyer had no comment.

