Feds: Officers bust drug supplier for Connecticut, New York

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Federal and local authorities have arrested a man they say was a major drug supplier for Connecticut and New York after finding more than 12,000 fentanyl doses and 2 pounds of cocaine in his home.

Christopher Alamo was charged with federal drug and gun crimes after a law enforcement task force searched his Hartford home Wednesday.

Authorities say the task force also found nearly a pound of loose fentanyl, more than half a pound of marijuana, a gun, ammunition and bulletproof vest.

A message seeking comment was left Friday with Alamo’s public defender.