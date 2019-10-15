Fight breaks out at Southington restaurant

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – A large fight broke out at a restaurant in Southington on Saturday, which lead to multiple summons.

Police said that Hiran Sepulveda, 36, from Berlin, and an unidentified male got into a verbal dispute at Tavern 42 in Plantsville. The verbal dispute escalated and the unknown male punched Sepulveda in the face.

According to police, after the initial punch, other people in the restaurant got involved and started pushing each other.

One of these people included Raul Maldonado, 36, from Meriden who allegedly took a plate from one of the nearby tables and swung it at the head of Marcus Jones, 32, from Hartford. Jones was able to dodge the plate and then began punching Maldonado in the face multiple times.

According to police the two men continued to fight as other restaurant attendants tried to break them up. And during the chaos, the unknown man that originally hit Sepulveda was seen on surveillance cameras fleeing the restaurant through the back door with an identified female.

Eventually the police arrived on scene and issued both Maldanado and Jones misdemeanor summons for Breach of Peace. Both men were released on $2,500 bonds and are scheduled to appear in court on October 28.

Sepulveda was also charged with a Breach of Peace and additionally Interfering with an Officer, because when police arrived on scene, Sepulveda pushed an officer. He has since been released on a $5,000 bond and is also scheduled to be seen in court on October 28.

Police have also said that at this time the man who originally struck Sepulveda in the face remains unidentified.