Five suspects arrested after attempting breaking and entering a vehicle in East Lyme

EAST LYME- Conn., (WTNH)– East Lyme police arrested five suspects after receiving a call that several individuals were attempting to break into a vehicle early Wednesday morning.

According to police, the suspects were wearing ski masks to cover their identities. When attempting to break into a vehicle, a resident interrupted them, causing the suspects to flee in a vehicle on Faulker Dr in Niantic.

When the police came into their view, the driver of the vehicle put the car in reverse, hitting the front of a responding police cruiser. The suspects then fled into the woods behind the homes on Fairhaven Dr.

The East Lyme officers, along with the EastLyme Police K9 “Dom”, a Connecticut State Police K9 Unit, and officers from the Waterford Police Department, were able to locate the five suspects and take them into custody.

After investigation, police say that the vehicle the suspects were driving in had been reported stolen from Westbrook. Investigations also showed that one of the suspects had an active remand to custody warrant for previous criminal activity and was turned over to Juvenile probation in Bridgeport.

During the incident, one of the East Lyme officers suffered minor back injuries and one of the juvenile suspects suffered a minor injury to his foot as a result of running the woods.

East Lyme Police is also working with other shoreline Police Departments to determine any involvement the vehicle may have had in other criminal activity